Dr. Erica Zaworski, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zaworski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erica Zaworski, DO
Overview
Dr. Erica Zaworski, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pendleton, OR.
Dr. Zaworski works at
Locations
-
1
Chi St Anthony Hospital3001 St Anthony Way Ste 205, Pendleton, OR 97801 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zaworski?
Dr Z is very knowledgeable, kind, understanding and professional doctor. She has helped me get my life back with her knowledge of the pudendal nerve.
About Dr. Erica Zaworski, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- Female
- 1841687027
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Anthony Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zaworski has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Zaworski using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Zaworski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zaworski works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Zaworski. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zaworski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zaworski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zaworski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.