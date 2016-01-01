Dr. Williams has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Erica Williams, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Erica Williams, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville.
Dr. Williams works at
Direct Primary Care of Louisville2400 Eastpoint Pkwy Ste 490, Louisville, KY 40223 Directions (502) 238-7388
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Baptist Health Louisville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
About Dr. Erica Williams, MD
- Family Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1912953324
- University of Louisville Hospital
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
- University Of Louisville
Dr. Williams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Williams works at
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Williams. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Williams.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Williams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Williams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.