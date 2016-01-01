Dr. Erica Weitzner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weitzner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erica Weitzner, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Erica Weitzner, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Berkeley Heights, NJ.
Dr. Weitzner works at
Summit Medical Group1 Diamond Hill Rd, Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922 Directions (973) 379-4496Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Aliona Rudys MD19-21 Fair Lawn Ave, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410 Directions (201) 620-3390
- Valley Hospital
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- QualCare
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1154715415
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Weitzner accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weitzner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Weitzner has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weitzner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weitzner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weitzner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.