Dr. Erica Weinstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Erica Weinstein, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY UPSTATE MED UNIV and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Locations
Weill Cornell Medicine Primary Care - West Side12 W 72nd St, New York, NY 10023 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CoreSource
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Weinstein is so helpful and knowledgeable.. Makes the visit very easy and comfortable.
About Dr. Erica Weinstein, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Long Island Jewish Med Center
- SUNY UPSTATE MED UNIV
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weinstein has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weinstein accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weinstein has seen patients for Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, Amniocentesis and C-Section, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weinstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
115 patients have reviewed Dr. Weinstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weinstein.
