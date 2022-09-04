Overview

Dr. Erica Weinstein, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY UPSTATE MED UNIV and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Weinstein works at Weill Cornell Medicine Primary Care - West Side in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, Amniocentesis and C-Section along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.