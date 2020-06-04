Overview

Dr. Erica Waters, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Stockton, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Waters works at Pediatric Associates of Stockton in Stockton, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.