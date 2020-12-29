Overview

Dr. Erica Wallace, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Greensboro, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Wallace works at Lebauer HealthCare in Greensboro, NC with other offices in Burlington, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.