Overview

Dr. Erica Uppstrom, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Florissant, MO. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from St Louis U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Anderson Hospital, Christian Hospital, Community Hospital Of Staunton and HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital Highland.



Dr. Uppstrom works at BJC Medical Group Heart Cr Grp in Florissant, MO with other offices in Maryville, IL and Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiomegaly, Heart Disease and Supraventricular Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.