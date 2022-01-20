Overview

Dr. Erica Takimoto, DO is an Oncology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Oncology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville and Norton Hospital.



Dr. Takimoto works at Baptist Health Medical Group Gynecology Oncology in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Peritoneal Cancer and Fallopian Tube Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

