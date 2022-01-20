See All Oncologists in Louisville, KY
Dr. Erica Takimoto, DO

Oncology
4 (15)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Erica Takimoto, DO is an Oncology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Oncology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville and Norton Hospital.

Dr. Takimoto works at Baptist Health Medical Group Gynecology Oncology in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Peritoneal Cancer and Fallopian Tube Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Baptist Health Medical Group Gynecology Oncology
    4003 Kresge Way Ste 110, Louisville, KY 40207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 928-8790

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Louisville
  • Norton Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Colpopexy Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.8
Average provider rating
Based on 15 ratings
Patient Ratings (15)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Erica Takimoto, DO

  • Oncology
Years of Experience
  • 16 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1609032762
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
Undergraduate School
  • Midwestern University
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Erica Takimoto, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Takimoto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Takimoto has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Takimoto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Takimoto works at Baptist Health Medical Group Gynecology Oncology in Louisville, KY. View the full address on Dr. Takimoto’s profile.

Dr. Takimoto has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Peritoneal Cancer and Fallopian Tube Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Takimoto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

15 patients have reviewed Dr. Takimoto. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Takimoto.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Takimoto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Takimoto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

