Overview

Dr. Erica Swegler, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston.



Dr. Swegler works at Village Medical in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.