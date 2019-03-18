Dr. Erica Song, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Song is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erica Song, MD
Overview
Dr. Erica Song, MD is an Integrative Medicine Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Integrative Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center.
Locations
Englewood Obstetrics & Gynecology Womens Group286 Engle St Fl 2, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions (201) 569-6190
Womens Physicians Ob/gyn473 Sylvan Ave Fl 1, Englewood Cliffs, NJ 07632 Directions (201) 569-5151
Hospital Affiliations
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Song and her staff are kind, considerate and compassionate. My wait time was minimal, the office, exam and phlebotomy rooms were so clean, that’s really important to me. Dr Song listened to me when no one else had. She prescribed both conventional and non conventional medicines for me. I’m blessed to have her as my doctor.
About Dr. Erica Song, MD
- Integrative Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English, Korean and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- American Academy Of Anti-Aging, Regenerative and Functional Medicine
- New York Univ
- New York University School of Medicine
- Massachusetts Institute Of Technology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Song has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Song has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Song speaks Korean and Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Song. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Song.
