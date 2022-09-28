Dr. Erica Sneider, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sneider is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erica Sneider, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Erica Sneider, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
Dr. Sneider works at
Locations
Colon and Rectal Surgical Associates of Li3 Vermont Dr, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 608-6848
Rockville Gastroenterology & Internal Medicine2 Lincoln Ave Ste 303, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Directions (516) 608-6848
Colon and Rectal Surgical Associates of Li200 W Carver St Ste 5, Huntington, NY 11743 Directions (631) 423-5070
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was able to make an appointment the same day of calling! Then they were able to accommodate us by changing it to the next day and then AGAIN to get an earlier appointment because I told them of my husband's pain. My husband was suffering from what he thought was hemorrhoids but was diagnosed with diverticulitis. She sent us to get a CAT scan asap and arraigned it for him so all we needed to do was to show up. Afterward diagnosis, he were sent for blood work to see if he needed to be admitted to the hospital. Dr. Sneider was very through and professional in calling him back with results. She even took my call after her conversation with my husband so I can write the information down. I am very impressed with her office's efficiency and ease of appointments. You don't find that these days when Drs overbook and have long wait times. I highly recommend Dr. Sneider!
About Dr. Erica Sneider, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1235284068
Education & Certifications
- UMass Memorial Medical Center - University Campus
- G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI
- Mount Holyoke College
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sneider has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sneider accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sneider has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sneider works at
Dr. Sneider has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain, Hemorrhoids and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sneider on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Sneider. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sneider.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sneider, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sneider appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.