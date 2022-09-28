See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in New Hyde Park, NY
Dr. Erica Sneider, MD

Colorectal Surgery
4 (16)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Erica Sneider, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.

Dr. Sneider works at Colon & Rectal Surgical (CRS), A Division of ProHEALTH Care Associates in New Hyde Park, NY with other offices in Rockville Centre, NY and Huntington, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain, Hemorrhoids and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Colon and Rectal Surgical Associates of Li
    3 Vermont Dr, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 608-6848
  2. 2
    Rockville Gastroenterology & Internal Medicine
    2 Lincoln Ave Ste 303, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 608-6848
  3. 3
    Colon and Rectal Surgical Associates of Li
    200 W Carver St Ste 5, Huntington, NY 11743 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 423-5070

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anal or Rectal Pain
Hemorrhoids
Constipation
Anal or Rectal Pain
Hemorrhoids
Constipation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess and Fistula Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Fecal Incontinence Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hereditary Nonpolyposis Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Erica Sneider, MD

    Specialties
    • Colorectal Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1235284068
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UMass Memorial Medical Center - University Campus
    Medical Education
    • G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI
    Undergraduate School
    • Mount Holyoke College
    Board Certifications
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Erica Sneider, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sneider is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sneider has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sneider has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sneider has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain, Hemorrhoids and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sneider on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Sneider. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sneider.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sneider, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sneider appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

