Dr. Schuyler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Erica Schuyler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Erica Schuyler, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Hartford, CT. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital, Midstate Medical Center, The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus, The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus and Windham Hospital.
Dr. Schuyler works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group85 Jefferson St, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 972-5047
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
- Midstate Medical Center
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus
- Windham Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schuyler?
About Dr. Erica Schuyler, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1689791329
Education & Certifications
- University Of Michigan Health System
- University Of Michigan Health System
- University of Maryland Medical Center
- Johns Hopkins University
- Epilepsy and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schuyler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schuyler works at
Dr. Schuyler has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schuyler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schuyler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schuyler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.