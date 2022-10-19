See All Family Doctors in Fort Worth, TX
Dr. Erica Sails, MD

Family Medicine
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Erica Sails, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Methodist Mansfield Medical Center, Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital and Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South.

Dr. Sails works at CareNow - Lake Worth in Fort Worth, TX with other offices in Mansfield, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lake Worth
    3520 NW Centre Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76135 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 375-2100
  2. 2
    Sails Family Medicine
    1757 Broad Park Cir N, Mansfield, TX 76063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 806-1130
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Methodist Mansfield Medical Center
  • Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital
  • Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Muscle Spasm
Pollen Allergy
Allergic Rhinitis
Muscle Spasm
Pollen Allergy
Allergic Rhinitis

Treatment frequency



Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Simple Fractures Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • National Health Access (NHA)
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Erica Sails, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1487861738
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Hinsdale Hosp
    Medical Education
    • University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
