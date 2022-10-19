Dr. Erica Sails, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sails is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erica Sails, MD
Overview
Dr. Erica Sails, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Methodist Mansfield Medical Center, Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital and Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South.
Locations
Lake Worth3520 NW Centre Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76135 Directions (817) 375-2100
Sails Family Medicine1757 Broad Park Cir N, Mansfield, TX 76063 Directions (817) 806-1130Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Mansfield Medical Center
- Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital
- Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- National Health Access (NHA)
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Kind, caring, professional and very competent.
About Dr. Erica Sails, MD
- Family Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1487861738
Education & Certifications
- Hinsdale Hosp
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sails has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sails accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Sails. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sails.
