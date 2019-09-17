Dr. Erica Roberts, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roberts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erica Roberts, MD
Dr. Erica Roberts, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Friendswood, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital.
Friendswood Women225 E Edgewood Dr, Friendswood, TX 77546 Directions (281) 992-5914
Friendswood Women1600 W League City Pkwy Ste M, League City, TX 77573 Directions (409) 299-5914
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have been a patient at Friendswood Women’s since April when I moved back to Texas. I just recently gave birth to my first child and my experience with Dr. Roberts and the rest of the staff has been nothing short of amazing. My encounters with the staff at visits are always very positive and Dr. Roberts allows ample amount of time to answer any questions/concerns I may have. My labor experience quickly took a scary turn for the worse and resulted in an emergency c-section. Due to the emergency, Dr. Roberts was not there to deliver but was there to finish the procedure. I cannot thank her enough for her quick response and being there to finish. I highly recommend her, Dr. Shamburger or Dr. Mercantile to any ladies looking for an OB.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1093961773
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Roberts has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roberts accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roberts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Roberts. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roberts.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roberts, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roberts appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.