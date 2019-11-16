Dr. Erica Patrick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patrick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erica Patrick, MD
Overview
Dr. Erica Patrick, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital and Strong Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Patrick works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Neurology Associates Of Rochester20 Hagen Dr Ste 300, Rochester, NY 14625 Directions (585) 586-7550
Hospital Affiliations
- Rochester General Hospital
- Strong Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patrick?
Very good,knowledgeable 5 stars
About Dr. Erica Patrick, MD
- Neurology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1619172327
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patrick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patrick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patrick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patrick works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Patrick. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patrick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patrick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patrick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.