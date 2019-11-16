Overview

Dr. Erica Patrick, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital and Strong Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Patrick works at Neurology Associates Of Rochester in Rochester, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.