Podiatric Surgery
4 (4)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Erica Papathomas, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in North Bellmore, NY. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Queens and Saint Joseph Hospital.

Dr. Papathomas works at Cherrywood Foot Care in North Bellmore, NY with other offices in Astoria, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Achilles Tendinitis and Heel Spur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Cherrywood Footcare
    2791 Jerusalem Ave, North Bellmore, NY 11710 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 826-9000
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 9:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 9:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 9:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed
    Univ. Orthopedics of New York Pllc
    2325 31st St Ste 800, Astoria, NY 11105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 777-1885
    University Orthopedics of New York, PLLC
    2318 31st St # 210, Astoria, NY 11105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 777-1885

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai Queens
  • Saint Joseph Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Sprains and Strains
Achilles Tendinitis
Heel Spur
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Achilles Tendinitis
Heel Spur

Treatment frequency



Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Erica Papathomas, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Greek and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1104850270
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mt Sinai Hospital
    Medical Education
    • New York College of Podiatric Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • 06/01/1999
    Board Certifications
    • Foot Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Erica Papathomas, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Papathomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Papathomas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Papathomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Papathomas has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Achilles Tendinitis and Heel Spur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Papathomas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Papathomas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Papathomas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Papathomas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Papathomas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

