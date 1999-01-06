Dr. Erica Papathomas, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Papathomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erica Papathomas, DPM
Dr. Erica Papathomas, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in North Bellmore, NY. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Queens and Saint Joseph Hospital.
Cherrywood Footcare2791 Jerusalem Ave, North Bellmore, NY 11710 Directions (516) 826-9000Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 9:00pmWednesday9:00am - 9:00pmThursday9:00am - 9:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 1:00pmSundayClosed
Univ. Orthopedics of New York Pllc2325 31st St Ste 800, Astoria, NY 11105 Directions (718) 777-1885
University Orthopedics of New York, PLLC2318 31st St # 210, Astoria, NY 11105 Directions (718) 777-1885
- Mount Sinai Queens
- Saint Joseph Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- Podiatric Surgery
- English, Greek and Spanish
- 1104850270
- Mt Sinai Hospital
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
- 06/01/1999
- Foot Surgery
Dr. Papathomas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Papathomas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Papathomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Papathomas has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Achilles Tendinitis and Heel Spur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Papathomas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Papathomas speaks Greek and Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Papathomas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Papathomas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Papathomas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Papathomas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.