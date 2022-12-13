Dr. Erica Oltra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oltra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erica Oltra, MD
Dr. Erica Oltra, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Weill Medical College of Cornell1305 York Ave, New York, NY 10021 Directions (646) 962-2020Thursday8:30am - 6:30pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Our visit with Dr. Oltra was excellent. She was professional and took the time to answer questions from my inquisitive 16 year old. We did not feel rushed and felt that all of our concerns were addressed. Definitely would recommend her!
About Dr. Erica Oltra, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1861622086
Education & Certifications
- Jules Stein Eye Insitute, UCLA
- University of Illinois Chicago Medical Center
- University of California Los Angeles Harbor Medical Center
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
