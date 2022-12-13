See All Ophthalmologists in New York, NY
Dr. Erica Oltra, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (48)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Erica Oltra, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Oltra works at Weill Cornell Medicine - Dermatology in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Weill Medical College of Cornell
    1305 York Ave, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 962-2020
    Thursday
    8:30am - 6:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Strabismus Surgery Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Segment Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Cranial Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Cyclophoria Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ophthalmic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Pediatric Cataract Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • SelectCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 48 ratings
    Patient Ratings (48)
    5 Star
    (46)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 13, 2022
    Our visit with Dr. Oltra was excellent. She was professional and took the time to answer questions from my inquisitive 16 year old. We did not feel rushed and felt that all of our concerns were addressed. Definitely would recommend her!
    Jeannie — Dec 13, 2022
    About Dr. Erica Oltra, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1861622086
    Education & Certifications

Fellowship

    Fellowship
    • Jules Stein Eye Insitute, UCLA
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Illinois Chicago Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of California Los Angeles Harbor Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Erica Oltra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oltra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Oltra has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Oltra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Oltra works at Weill Cornell Medicine - Dermatology in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Oltra’s profile.

    48 patients have reviewed Dr. Oltra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oltra.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oltra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oltra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

