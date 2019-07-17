Dr. Erica Mercer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mercer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erica Mercer, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida.
Nemours Children's Specialty Care, Jacksonville807 Childrens Way Fl 4, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Directions (904) 697-3600
Hospital Affiliations
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Excellent doctor, very caring and takes her time explaining everything. Did surgery on my 9 month old son and she was so understanding of my worries and anxiety about the procedure. She even called to ask how my son was doing as it was an outpatient procedure.
- Pediatric Urology
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
Dr. Mercer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mercer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mercer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mercer has seen patients for Balanoposthitis, Phimosis and Circumcision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mercer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Mercer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mercer.
