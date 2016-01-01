Dr. Lubliner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Erica Lubliner, MD
Overview
Dr. Erica Lubliner, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Sherman Oaks, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from HARBOR-UCLA MEDICAL CENTER.
Dr. Lubliner works at
Locations
-
1
Kal Maniktala MD15300 Ventura Blvd Ste 400, Sherman Oaks, CA 91403 Directions (818) 995-1041
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lubliner?
About Dr. Erica Lubliner, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1720495997
Education & Certifications
- HARBOR-UCLA MEDICAL CENTER
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lubliner works at
Dr. Lubliner has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lubliner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lubliner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lubliner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.