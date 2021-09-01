Overview

Dr. Erica Liesmaki, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Denver, CO. They graduated from The Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center, Rose Medical Center and Swedish Medical Center.



Dr. Liesmaki works at New West Physicians in Denver, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.