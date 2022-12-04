Dr. Erica Lambert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lambert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erica Lambert, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Erica Lambert, MD is an Urology Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Urology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.
1
Hartford Urology Group19 Woodland St Ste 23, Hartford, CT 06105 Directions (860) 522-2251
2
Collins Medical Assoc Dr Garth Oliver9 Cranbrook Blvd, Enfield, CT 06082 Directions (860) 522-2251
3
Physicians for Womens Health LLC499 Farmington Ave Ste 220, Farmington, CT 06032 Directions (860) 522-2251Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Conveniently, NOW, has offices in both Enfield, CT. and Hartford, CT. Great Surgeon. I have been with her for over four years and have had multiple surgeries and procedures....all very successful. She takes the time to answer all relevant questions and is respondent to all concerns. After conversations with many people, familiar with her work, she cannot be more highly praised. She is a skilled craftsman in her area and is abreast of all the latest in technology in her field.
- Urology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- Vanderbilt University Hospital
- New York Presbyterian - Columbia
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
Dr. Lambert has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lambert accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lambert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lambert has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Stones and Hydronephrosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lambert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Lambert. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lambert.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lambert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lambert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.