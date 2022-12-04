Overview

Dr. Erica Lambert, MD is an Urology Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Urology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Lambert works at Greater Hartford Urology Group in Hartford, CT with other offices in Enfield, CT and Farmington, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Stones and Hydronephrosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.