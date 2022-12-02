Dr. Erica Kuhn, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kuhn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erica Kuhn, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Erica Kuhn, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Santa Ana, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Dr. Kuhn works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Internal Medicine Physicians of Newport Beach Inc.12231 Newport Ave, Santa Ana, CA 92705 Directions (949) 640-0635
-
2
Brooke Alexander-bloom D.o A Professional Medical Corporation1401 Avocado Ave Ste 302, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 640-0635Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kuhn?
I have had many different primary care doctors over the years. She is by far the best. She is kind, patient and thorough. Extremely helpful and caring.
About Dr. Erica Kuhn, DO
- Internal Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English, German
- 1710095237
Education & Certifications
- TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kuhn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kuhn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kuhn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kuhn works at
Dr. Kuhn speaks German.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Kuhn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuhn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kuhn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kuhn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.