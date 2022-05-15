Dr. Erica Kretchman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kretchman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erica Kretchman, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Erica Kretchman, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Richmond, IN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Endocrinology. They graduated from Des Moines Univ Coll Of Osteo Med & Surg and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Randolph, Fayette Regional Health System, McCullough-Hyde Memorial Hospital, Reid Health and Wayne HealthCare.
Reid Endocrinology Center1050 Reid Pkwy Ste 300, Richmond, IN 47374 Directions (765) 935-8941
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Randolph
- Fayette Regional Health System
- McCullough-Hyde Memorial Hospital
- Reid Health
- Wayne HealthCare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Several months ago I started seeing Dr Kretchman for my uncontrolled diabetes. My A1C was 8.2. A recent A1 C test showed my A1C is now 5.8! I also raised my GFR (kidney disease) from 34 to 66! I am extremely happy.
About Dr. Erica Kretchman, DO
- Internal Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1003013673
Education & Certifications
- Mt. Clemens Regional Medical Center
- Des Moines Univ Coll Of Osteo Med & Surg
- Endocrinology
