Dr. Erica Kelly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kelly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erica Kelly, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Erica Kelly, MD is a Dermatologist in Galveston, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston.
Dr. Kelly works at
Locations
-
1
University of Texas Medical Branch Hospitals301 University Blvd, Galveston, TX 77555 Directions (409) 772-2222MondayClosedTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesdayClosedThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- 2 2660 Gulf Fwy S Ste 14, League City, TX 77573 Directions (409) 772-1911
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kelly?
About Dr. Erica Kelly, MD
- Dermatology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1578505962
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kelly has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kelly accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kelly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kelly works at
Dr. Kelly has seen patients for Rash, Acne and Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kelly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kelly. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kelly.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kelly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kelly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.