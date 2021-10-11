Dr. Erica Johannes, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johannes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erica Johannes, DDS
Dr. Erica Johannes, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in West Columbia, SC.
Dr. Johannes works at
AOPI Orthothics-Prosthetics3020 Sunset Blvd Ste 106, West Columbia, SC 29169 Directions (803) 220-0498
Accepted Insurance:
- Ameritas
- Ameritas
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Patient Review:
Appointments are always on time. Clean office and super friendly. Most importantly, Dr. J takes all the time you need to understand your condition and what she is prescribing.
- Dentistry
- English
- 1881707420
Dr. Johannes has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johannes accepts Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johannes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johannes works at
Dr. Johannes has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johannes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johannes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johannes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.