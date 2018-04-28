Dr. Erica Horn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Horn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erica Horn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Erica Horn, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Plymouth, IN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Horn works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Marshall County Obstetricsgynecology1919 Lake Ave Ste 106, Plymouth, IN 46563 Directions (574) 948-5230
-
2
Partners in Obstetrics & Women's Health1890 Silver Cross Blvd, New Lenox, IL 60451 Directions (815) 300-1100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Horn?
Dr.horn help me out after I had to change doctor and she was very helpful and answers all my questions too, and she also explain everything to me what she was going to do during my Dr appointment with her too
About Dr. Erica Horn, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1548258874
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Horn has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Horn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Horn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Horn works at
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Horn. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Horn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Horn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Horn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.