Dr. Erica Hightower, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Erica Hightower, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress.
Diabetes Texas10490 Huffmeister Rd Ste B, Houston, TX 77065 Directions (832) 281-7719
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
I love Dr. Hightower, she really listens to me & goes beyond to take care of my diabetic issues. She has the best “bedside” manner and I would highly recommend her to anyone with diabetes. Best doctor I’ve ever had.
About Dr. Erica Hightower, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1629198726
- University of Texas, Houston
- University of Texas, Houston
- University of Texas, Houston
- U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Dr. Hightower has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hightower accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hightower has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hightower has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Counseling and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hightower on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Hightower. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hightower.
