Dr. Erica Hammer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hammer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erica Hammer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Erica Hammer, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in New Britain, CT. They graduated from University Of Vermont College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Midstate Medical Center, Backus Hospital, Hartford Hospital, The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus and University Of Vermont Medical Center.
Dr. Hammer works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group100 Grand St Ste 176, New Britain, CT 06052 Directions (860) 972-2884
-
2
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group330 Western Blvd Ste 103, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Directions (860) 972-2884
-
3
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group435 Lewis Ave Ste 103, Meriden, CT 06451 Directions (860) 972-2884
-
4
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group111 Salem Tpke, Norwich, CT 06360 Directions (860) 972-2884
-
5
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group65 Memorial Rd Ste 410, West Hartford, CT 06107 Directions (860) 972-2884
-
6
Prenatal Testing Center85 Jefferson St, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 972-2884
Hospital Affiliations
- Midstate Medical Center
- Backus Hospital
- Hartford Hospital
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus
- University Of Vermont Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hammer?
About Dr. Erica Hammer, MD
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- English
- 1790985802
Education & Certifications
- University Of Vermont College Of Medicine
- University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
- University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
- University Of Vermont College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hammer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hammer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hammer works at
Dr. Hammer has seen patients for Pregnancy Ultrasound, Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Gestational Diabetes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hammer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hammer has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hammer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hammer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hammer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.