Overview

Dr. Erica Hammer, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in New Britain, CT. They graduated from University Of Vermont College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Midstate Medical Center, Backus Hospital, Hartford Hospital, The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus and University Of Vermont Medical Center.



Dr. Hammer works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in New Britain, CT with other offices in Glastonbury, CT, Meriden, CT, Norwich, CT, West Hartford, CT and Hartford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Pregnancy Ultrasound, Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Gestational Diabetes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.