Dr. Erica Grinager, MD
Overview
Dr. Erica Grinager, MD is a Dermatologist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Grinager works at
Locations
Park Nicollet Dermatology3800 Park Nicollet Blvd, Minneapolis, MN 55416 Directions (952) 993-3376
Hospital Affiliations
- Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent. As a first time patient not knowing anything about her I was surprised how she was informed about my recent medical history. She was so nice spending as much time with me a necessary. She listened she was truly interested in me and made my experience fun. She treated what needed to be done non invasive which I thought was spectacular when I was sure she would need to do otherwise, I am so glad I chose her as my Dermatologist
About Dr. Erica Grinager, MD
- Dermatology
- 10 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grinager has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grinager accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grinager works at
Dr. Grinager has seen patients for Dermatitis, Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration and Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grinager on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Grinager. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grinager.
