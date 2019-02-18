Dr. Erica Gregonis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gregonis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erica Gregonis, MD
Overview
Dr. Erica Gregonis, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Richmond, KY. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Richmond.
Locations
Baptist Health Medical Group Pulmonary & Critical Care Medicine793 Eastern Bypass Medical Park 3 Suite 216, Richmond, KY 40475 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Richmond
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gregonis is wonderful! I could not praise her enough for dealing with my father. She is very compassionate and is very upfront. I would recommend her over and over. The only reason we stayed at Clark Regional initially was because of her. She is an asset to Clark County! We were in Lexington with a pulmonary Dr and she ranks way above him in care and compassion!!!
About Dr. Erica Gregonis, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1326242991
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
- Critical Care Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gregonis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Gregonis using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Gregonis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gregonis has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Pneumonia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gregonis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Gregonis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gregonis.
