Dr. Erica Gregonis, MD

Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
4 (16)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Erica Gregonis, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Richmond, KY. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Richmond.

Dr. Gregonis works at Baptist Health Medical Group Pulmonary & Critical Care Medicine in Richmond, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Pneumonia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Baptist Health Medical Group Pulmonary & Critical Care Medicine
    793 Eastern Bypass Medical Park 3 Suite 216, Richmond, KY 40475 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Baptist Health Richmond

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Pneumonia
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Pneumonia

Wheezing Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Histoplasmosis Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Valley Fever Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 16 ratings
Patient Ratings (16)
5 Star
(12)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
Feb 18, 2019
Dr. Gregonis is wonderful! I could not praise her enough for dealing with my father. She is very compassionate and is very upfront. I would recommend her over and over. The only reason we stayed at Clark Regional initially was because of her. She is an asset to Clark County! We were in Lexington with a pulmonary Dr and she ranks way above him in care and compassion!!!
Pam in Winchester , KY — Feb 18, 2019
About Dr. Erica Gregonis, MD

  • Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
  • 18 years of experience
  • English
  • 1326242991
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
Board Certifications
  • Critical Care Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Erica Gregonis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gregonis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Gregonis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Gregonis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Gregonis works at Baptist Health Medical Group Pulmonary & Critical Care Medicine in Richmond, KY. View the full address on Dr. Gregonis’s profile.

Dr. Gregonis has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Pneumonia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gregonis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

16 patients have reviewed Dr. Gregonis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gregonis.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gregonis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gregonis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

