Dr. Erica Giblin, MD

Breast Surgery
4.5 (23)
Call for new patient details
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Erica Giblin, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Breast Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY Upstate Med Univ and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel, Ascension St. Vincent Fishers, Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis and Holy Family Hospital – Methuen.

Dr. Giblin works at Ascension Medical Group Breast Care in Carmel, IN with other offices in North Andover, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Mastectomy, Lumpectomy and Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ascension Medical Group Breast Care
    13450 N Meridian St Ste 135, Carmel, IN 46032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 582-9355
  2. 2
    Sunanta L Ober MD
    575 Turnpike St Ste 27, North Andover, MA 01845 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 682-2310

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel
  • Ascension St. Vincent Fishers
  • Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
  • Holy Family Hospital – Methuen

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Mastectomy
Lumpectomy
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Mastectomy
Lumpectomy
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant

Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Erica Giblin, MD

    • Breast Surgery
    • 21 years of experience
    • English
    • 1063627479
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SUNY Upstate Med Univ
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Giblin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Giblin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Giblin has seen patients for Mastectomy, Lumpectomy and Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Giblin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Giblin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Giblin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Giblin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Giblin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

