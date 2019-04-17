Overview

Dr. Erica Gathje, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in New Hope, MN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with North Memorial Health.



Dr. Gathje works at Champaign Dental Group in New Hope, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.