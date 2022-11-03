Overview

Dr. Erica Flores, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Med Coll of WI and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Flores works at East Valley Cardiology in Chandler, AZ with other offices in Maricopa, AZ and Mesa, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.