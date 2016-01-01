Overview

Dr. Erica Fish-Merrill, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Glens Falls, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Glens Falls Hospital and Saint Peter's Hospital.



Dr. Fish-Merrill works at Broad Street Health Center in Glens Falls, NY with other offices in Albany, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.