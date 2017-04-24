See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Aurora, CO
Dr. Erica Drennen, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3 (19)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Erica Drennen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Aurora, CO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with Parker Adventist Hospital.

Dr. Drennen works at Integrated OB/Gyn at Parker in Aurora, CO with other offices in Parker, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Chpg Cornerstar Women's Health
    15901 E Briarwood Cir Unit 200, Aurora, CO 80016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 851-8230
  2. 2
    Susanna Choi MD PC
    9397 Crown Crest Blvd Ste 220, Parker, CO 80138 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 721-1670

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Parker Adventist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Chronic Pelvic Pain

Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Apr 24, 2017
    Dr Drennen always listens to my concerns and answers all of my questions (and I have a lot). She's one of the few Dr's in the practice that I look forward to seeing because I know I will have her full attention while others are dismissive and pushing me out of the room.
    Parker, CO — Apr 24, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Erica Drennen, MD
    About Dr. Erica Drennen, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1982804837
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Ohio State University
    Medical Education
    • Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth
    Undergraduate School
    • Notre Dame
