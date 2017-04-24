Overview

Dr. Erica Drennen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Aurora, CO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with Parker Adventist Hospital.



Dr. Drennen works at Integrated OB/Gyn at Parker in Aurora, CO with other offices in Parker, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.