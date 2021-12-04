Dr. Erica Dommasch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dommasch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erica Dommasch, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Erica Dommasch, MD is a Dermatologist in Boston, MA.
Dr. Dommasch works at
Locations
-
1
Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center330 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215 Directions (617) 754-0350
-
2
Fenway Health1340 Boylston St, Boston, MA 02215 Directions (617) 927-6300
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dommasch?
Fantastic doctor, very caring and professional. Would definitely recommend Dr. Dommasch to anyone looking for an excellent Dermatologist!
About Dr. Erica Dommasch, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1003136771
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dommasch has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dommasch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dommasch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dommasch works at
Dr. Dommasch has seen patients for Rash, Ringworm and Athlete's Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dommasch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Dommasch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dommasch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dommasch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dommasch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.