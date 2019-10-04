Dr. Erica Dickson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dickson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erica Dickson, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Erica Dickson, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lancaster, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ Med Sch.
Dr. Dickson works at
Locations
Erica L. Dickson, DO, Inc.1351 W Avenue J, Lancaster, CA 93534 Directions (661) 726-6688Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I like Dr. Dickson. She won't pander you, or baby you which I think is a sign of a good doctor. You want someone who is going to keep you as healthy as you can be, especially if you're growing a baby! She's a breath of fresh air, and I'm really glad my first pregnancy is under her care. I always come in with questions, which she answers honestly. The first time I had an appointment with her, I told her I'd stopped running when I found out I was pregnant. She looked incredulous, and asked why I would stop exercising if I was still physically capable. And you know what? She's right, I shouldn't have stopped, especially if the only thing stopping me was my brain stuck on "what ifs"! Her office staff are very sweet. The waiting room is a little on the small side, but I've never had to wait for a seat.
About Dr. Erica Dickson, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Wyckoff Heights Med Ctr
- Downey Regl Med Ctr
- UMDNJ Med Sch
- Princeton U
Frequently Asked Questions
