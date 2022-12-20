Overview

Dr. Erica Bial, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Burlington, MA. They completed their residency with Beth Israel Deaconess Med Ctr, Anesthesiology Mt Auburn Hosp, Internal Medicine



Dr. Bial works at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, MA with other offices in Peabody, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.