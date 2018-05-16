Overview

Dr. Erica Bass, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Merit Health River Oaks, Merit Health Woman's Hospital, Mississippi Baptist Medical Center and Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Bass works at Mississippi Premier Plastic Surgery in Jackson, MS with other offices in Madison, MS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.