Dr. Erica Bass, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Erica Bass, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Merit Health River Oaks, Merit Health Woman's Hospital, Mississippi Baptist Medical Center and Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Bass works at Mississippi Premier Plastic Surgery in Jackson, MS with other offices in Madison, MS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    St. Dominic Satellite Office
    971 Lakeland Dr Ste 315, Jackson, MS 39216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (601) 981-2525
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    MS Premier Plastic Surgery
    160 Fountains Blvd, Madison, MS 39110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (601) 981-2525
  3. 3
    MS Premier Plastic Surgery
    501 Marshall St Ste 502, Jackson, MS 39202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (601) 981-2525

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Merit Health River Oaks
  • Merit Health Woman's Hospital
  • Mississippi Baptist Medical Center
  • Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Cancer
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Gynecomastia
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Abdominal Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Double Chin Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Smartlipo Triplex® Laser Liposuction Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    May 16, 2018
    I got a breast reduction done by her and she did an awesome job. I’m super happy with my results and don’t think I could’ve chosen a better surgeon. Thanks so much Dr. Bass!
    About Dr. Erica Bass, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1366604100
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Univ Ms Med Ctr
    Residency
    • University Of Ms Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med
