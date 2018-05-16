Dr. Erica Bass, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bass is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erica Bass, MD
Overview
Dr. Erica Bass, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Merit Health River Oaks, Merit Health Woman's Hospital, Mississippi Baptist Medical Center and Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital.
Locations
St. Dominic Satellite Office971 Lakeland Dr Ste 315, Jackson, MS 39216 Directions (601) 981-2525Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
MS Premier Plastic Surgery160 Fountains Blvd, Madison, MS 39110 Directions (601) 981-2525
MS Premier Plastic Surgery501 Marshall St Ste 502, Jackson, MS 39202 Directions (601) 981-2525
Hospital Affiliations
- Merit Health River Oaks
- Merit Health Woman's Hospital
- Mississippi Baptist Medical Center
- Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I got a breast reduction done by her and she did an awesome job. I’m super happy with my results and don’t think I could’ve chosen a better surgeon. Thanks so much Dr. Bass!
About Dr. Erica Bass, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1366604100
Education & Certifications
- Univ Ms Med Ctr
- University Of Ms Med Ctr
- Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med
