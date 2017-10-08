See All Plastic Surgeons in Vestavia, AL
Dr. Erica Anderson, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (13)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Erica Anderson, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Vestavia, AL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center.

Dr. Anderson works at Cohn Plastic Surgery in Vestavia, AL with other offices in Chevy Chase, MD, Herndon, VA and Reston, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Cohn Plastic Surgery
    3127 Blue Lake Dr, Vestavia, AL 35243 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 590-9900
    The Naderi Center
    5454 Wisconsin Ave Ste 1655, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 222-2020
    Herndon
    297 Herndon Pkwy Ste 101, Herndon, VA 20170 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 481-0002
    The Naderi Center
    1850 Town Center Pkwy Ste 551, Reston, VA 20190 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 481-0002

Hospital Affiliations
  • Reston Hospital Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wound Repair
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Excision of Skin Lesion
Wound Repair
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Excision of Skin Lesion

Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Breast Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 08, 2017
    Had a great consultation with Dr Anderson. She was very thorough and informative. Took time to listen to my concerns and goals for my procedure. She used 3D imaging to give me a visual idea of my results. She explained different implant types. I know someone who is had surgery with her and they were very happy with their results, Dr Anderson's bedside manner and the office staff. I am looking forward to my procedure with Dr Anderson.
    Y.D. in Chevy Chase, MD — Oct 08, 2017
    About Dr. Erica Anderson, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 24 years of experience
    • English
    • 1982798211
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Co School Of Med
    • GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Erica Anderson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Anderson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

