Dr. Erica Anderson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erica Anderson, MD
Overview
Dr. Erica Anderson, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Vestavia, AL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center.
Dr. Anderson works at
Locations
-
1
Cohn Plastic Surgery3127 Blue Lake Dr, Vestavia, AL 35243 Directions (205) 590-9900
-
2
The Naderi Center5454 Wisconsin Ave Ste 1655, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Directions (301) 222-2020
-
3
Herndon297 Herndon Pkwy Ste 101, Herndon, VA 20170 Directions (703) 481-0002
-
4
The Naderi Center1850 Town Center Pkwy Ste 551, Reston, VA 20190 Directions (703) 481-0002
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Anderson?
Had a great consultation with Dr Anderson. She was very thorough and informative. Took time to listen to my concerns and goals for my procedure. She used 3D imaging to give me a visual idea of my results. She explained different implant types. I know someone who is had surgery with her and they were very happy with their results, Dr Anderson's bedside manner and the office staff. I am looking forward to my procedure with Dr Anderson.
About Dr. Erica Anderson, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1982798211
Education & Certifications
- University Of Co School Of Med
- GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anderson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anderson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anderson works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.