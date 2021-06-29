Dr. Erica Anderson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erica Anderson, DO
Dr. Erica Anderson, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from FERRIS STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital and Roper Hospital.
Rheumatology Associates PA14 Farmfield Ave Ste E, Charleston, SC 29407 Directions (843) 571-6067
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital
- Roper Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Anderson listens and pays attention to everything that's going on with your medical health. I have complete trust in her.
About Dr. Erica Anderson, DO
- Rheumatology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1881782266
Education & Certifications
- FERRIS STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anderson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anderson accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anderson has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anderson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.
