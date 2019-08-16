Dr. Erica Allen Winslow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Allen Winslow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erica Allen Winslow, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Erica Allen Winslow, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Woodbridge, VA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE.
Dr. Allen Winslow works at
Locations
1
Allcare of Lakeridge4167 MERCHANT PLZ, Woodbridge, VA 22192 Directions (703) 878-8800Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 2:00pmSunday8:00am - 2:00pm
2
American Family Care Walk-In Extended Primary Care334 Elden St, Herndon, VA 20170 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 8:30pmTuesday8:00am - 8:30pmWednesday8:00am - 8:30pmThursday8:00am - 8:30pmFriday8:00am - 8:30pmSaturday8:00am - 8:30pmSunday8:00am - 8:30pm
3
Addus Healthcare Inc.4000 Legato Rd Ste 1100, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (703) 672-3960
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
On my first visit to Dr. Allen Winslow, I was surprised at the attention she gave to my recount and how she went through the various health records I brought. She asked questions about my punctual health worries (I am a breast cancer survivor, high cholesterol, osteopenia, aches and pains as side effects of my cancer treatment. In ten years it was the first time that an Internist Dr. had PAID ATTENTION to my concerns. She was caring and showed respect and commitment to helping the patients, she helped me understand what medicines I need to take and the importance of following a healthy and balanced diet. Dr. Allen Winslow was punctual to the appointments, alert and prepared to take care of her patients. I can recommend this Dr. so much that now that she does not take my health insurance I am seriously contemplating to change to the one she accepts during the next open enrollment.
About Dr. Erica Allen Winslow, MD
- Family Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Persian and Spanish
- 1659533800
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Allen Winslow has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Allen Winslow accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Allen Winslow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Allen Winslow works at
Dr. Allen Winslow speaks Hindi, Persian and Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Allen Winslow. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allen Winslow.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Allen Winslow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Allen Winslow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.