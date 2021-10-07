Dr. Eric Zweifach, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zweifach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Zweifach, MD
Overview
Dr. Eric Zweifach, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Zweifach works at
Locations
Phillip Zweifach M.d. PC131 E 69TH ST, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 535-1508
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Zweifach explained the procedures and options very thoroughly and respected my concerns and addressed them. He gave me information that helped me to make informed decisions. He asked me if I had any more questions and assured me I could follow up with him later if needed.
About Dr. Eric Zweifach, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1497753883
Education & Certifications
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
Dr. Zweifach has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zweifach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zweifach has seen patients for Glaucoma, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zweifach on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Zweifach. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zweifach.
