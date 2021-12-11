Dr. Eric Zuckerman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zuckerman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Zuckerman, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Livonia, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH and is affiliated with Straith Hospital For Special Surgery.
Eye Care Associates Of Michigan20210 Farmington Rd, Livonia, MI 48152 Directions (248) 476-4130
- Straith Hospital For Special Surgery
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Priority Health
Dr. Zuckerman has been my opthamologist for over twenty years. He diagnosed my detached retinas and gave a good recommendation of a retina doctor to perform the surgery. Dr. Zuckerman also performed cataract surgery on both of my eyes. He is an excellent opthamologist who takes the time to fully discuss your eye issues wth you. He is also a great surgeon. I had no problems with my eyes after the cataract surgery. Dr. Zuckerman has safely guided me through some hard times in the early years when I started seeing him. His staff are very professional, and friendly. I always have very little wait time. I would highly recommend him to anyone looking for a good opthamologist.
- Ophthalmology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Zuckerman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zuckerman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zuckerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zuckerman works at
Dr. Zuckerman has seen patients for Ocular Hypertension, Floaters and Drusen, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zuckerman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Zuckerman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zuckerman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zuckerman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zuckerman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.