Overview

Dr. Eric Zuckerman, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Livonia, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH and is affiliated with Straith Hospital For Special Surgery.



Dr. Zuckerman works at Eye Care Associates Of Michigan in Livonia, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Ocular Hypertension, Floaters and Drusen along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.