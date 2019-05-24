See All Nephrologists in New York, NY
Dr. Eric Zhou, MD

Nephrology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Eric Zhou, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from BEIJING MEDICAL UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Zhou works at Eric Zhou Medical Office PC in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency, Hepatitis B - Immune Response and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Eric Zhou Medical Office PC
    98 E Broadway Fl 4, New York, NY 10002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 966-2699

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vitamin D Deficiency
Hepatitis B - Immune Response
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Vitamin D Deficiency
Hepatitis B - Immune Response
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 24, 2019
    Dr. Zhou is the best primary care physician I have ever had. He gave me the most thorough annual check up I have ever had, explained the results, and answered all my questions -- even going on internet to help me understand visually what the tests were showing. He encouraged me to have a colonscopy, and my first reaction was negative. He didn't give me any pressure but shared different options, and by the next visit I told him I had scheduled an appointment. When I lost my prescription, I left a message with his answering service, he called back within an hour and immediately called in my prescription. When it comes to insurance, he is quick to explain what is absolutely covered and what is a "grey area," so there are no surprises when the bill comes. He is very knowledgeable, professional, and kind.
    About Dr. Eric Zhou, MD

    • Nephrology
    • 29 years of experience
    • English
    • 1689674855
    Education & Certifications

    • BEIJING MEDICAL UNIVERSITY
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eric Zhou, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zhou is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zhou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zhou works at Eric Zhou Medical Office PC in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Zhou’s profile.

    Dr. Zhou has seen patients for Vitamin D Deficiency, Hepatitis B - Immune Response and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zhou on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Zhou has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zhou.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zhou, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zhou appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

