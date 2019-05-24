Overview

Dr. Eric Zhou, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from BEIJING MEDICAL UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Zhou works at Eric Zhou Medical Office PC in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency, Hepatitis B - Immune Response and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.