Dr. Eric Zephirin, DPM
Overview
Dr. Eric Zephirin, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with North Shore Medical Center.
Locations
Caring Rehabilitation Center of S Fl2645 SW 37th Ave Ste 704, Miami, FL 33133 Directions (305) 444-7114
Daryl J Saferstein & Associates Inc16499 NE 19th Ave Ste 105, North Miami Beach, FL 33162 Directions (305) 947-8651
Clinic Center Inc3800 W 12th Ave, Hialeah, FL 33012 Directions (305) 681-2600
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
About Dr. Eric Zephirin, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Creole
- 1700278322
Education & Certifications
- BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE
Dr. Zephirin speaks Creole.
