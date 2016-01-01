See All Podiatrists in Miami, FL
Podiatry
Overview

Dr. Eric Zephirin, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with North Shore Medical Center.

Dr. Zephirin works at Coral Gables Podiatry Center in Miami, FL with other offices in North Miami Beach, FL and Hialeah, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Caring Rehabilitation Center of S Fl
    2645 SW 37th Ave Ste 704, Miami, FL 33133 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 444-7114
    Daryl J Saferstein & Associates Inc
    16499 NE 19th Ave Ste 105, North Miami Beach, FL 33162 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 947-8651
    Clinic Center Inc
    3800 W 12th Ave, Hialeah, FL 33012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 681-2600

Hospital Affiliations
  • North Shore Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    About Dr. Eric Zephirin, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • English, Creole
    • 1700278322
    Education & Certifications

    • BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE
