Dr. Eric Zeidman, MD

Urology
3.1 (21)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Eric Zeidman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.

Dr. Zeidman works at Mayo Clinic - Arizona in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Neurogenic Bladder, Urinary Incontinence and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mayo Clinic Hospital
    5777 E Mayo Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85054 (480) 342-2000
  2. 2
    Urology Associates Ltd
    202 E Earll Dr Ste 360, Phoenix, AZ 85012 (602) 264-4431
  3. 3
    Arizona Urology Specialists - Phoenix
    1313 E Osborn Rd Ste B150, Phoenix, AZ 85014 (602) 264-4431
  4. 4
    Phoenix - Transplant
    13400 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85259 (507) 266-0440

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mayo Clinic Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Neurogenic Bladder
Urinary Incontinence
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Polyuria
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Abdominal Pain
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Balanoposthitis
Bedwetting
Bladder Cancer
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Colorectal Cancer
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen)
End-Stage Renal Disease
Hydrocele
Hydronephrosis
Interstitial Cystitis
Kidney Infection
Kidney Stones
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Overactive Bladder
Peyronie's Disease
Prostate Cancer
Prostatitis
Secondary Malignancies
Urinary Hesitancy
Urinary Stones
Vesicoureteral Reflux
Acute Leukemia
Adenocarcinoma
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anorectal Abscess
Atrophic Vaginitis
Bladder Atony
Bladder Diseases
Bladder Diverticulum
Bladder Stones
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia)
Brain Cancer
Breast Cancer
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis
Chronic Prostatitis
Congenital Obstruction of Ureterovesical Junction
Endocrine Cancer
Epididymitis
Female Pelvic Disorders
Genitourinary Cancers
Gonorrhea Infections
Head and Neck Cancer
Hematologic Problems
Hemorrhoids
Hepatobiliary Cancer
Hormone Replacement Therapy
Hypogonadism
In-Office Urodynamic Testing
Incontinence
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Inguinal Hernia
Kidney Cancer
Kidney Infection, Acute
Lipomas
Lung Cancer
Lymphoma
Male Infertility
Multiple Myeloma
Myeloma
Neuroendocrine Tumor of Pancreas
Pancreatic Cancer
Penile Implants
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Phimosis
Pituitary Gland Cancer
Priapism
Prostate Cyst
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Sarcoma
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sperm Abnormalities
Spermatocele
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Cancer
Ulcerative Colitis
Ureteral Stones
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking
Urethral Stricture
Urinary Disorders
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Varicocele
Varicose Veins
Ventral Hernia
Yeast Infections
    • AARP
    • Accountable Health Plans of America
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • Arizona Medical Network
    • Assurant Health
    • AZ Benefit Options
    • AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
    • Bankers Life and Casualty
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Benesight
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
    • Compusys
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EBMS
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Fortified Provider Network
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Indian Health Service
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
    • LifeWise
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Maricopa Foundation For Medical Care
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Mercy Care
    • Meritain Health
    • MetLife
    • Midwest Life
    • MultiPlan
    • Operating Engineers Health & Welfare Plan
    • PHCS
    • Physicians Mutual
    • Principal Life
    • Prudential
    • SCAN Health Plan
    • State Farm
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • Ucare
    • UniCare
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • United Healthcare Life Insurance Company
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Veteran Administration Plan
    • Wausau Benefits
    • WPS Health Insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Aug 21, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Eric Zeidman, MD

    Urology
    44 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1932173903
    Education & Certifications

    University Of California Los Angeles
    Walter Reed Army Med Center
    University of Michigan Medical School
    United States Military Academy At West Point
    Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eric Zeidman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zeidman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zeidman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zeidman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zeidman has seen patients for Neurogenic Bladder, Urinary Incontinence and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zeidman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Zeidman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zeidman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zeidman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zeidman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

