Overview

Dr. Eric Zeidman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.



Dr. Zeidman works at Mayo Clinic - Arizona in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Neurogenic Bladder, Urinary Incontinence and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.