Dr. Eric Zeidman, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Eric Zeidman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.
Mayo Clinic Hospital5777 E Mayo Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85054 Directions (480) 342-2000
Urology Associates Ltd202 E Earll Dr Ste 360, Phoenix, AZ 85012 Directions (602) 264-4431
Arizona Urology Specialists - Phoenix1313 E Osborn Rd Ste B150, Phoenix, AZ 85014 Directions (602) 264-4431
Phoenix - Transplant13400 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85259 Directions (507) 266-0440
- Mayo Clinic Hospital
Dr Zeidman is wonderful. Very thorough and attentive to my healthcare needs. I recommend him highly!
- Urology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- University Of California Los Angeles
- Walter Reed Army Med Center
- University of Michigan Medical School
- United States Military Academy At West Point
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zeidman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zeidman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zeidman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zeidman has seen patients for Neurogenic Bladder, Urinary Incontinence and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zeidman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zeidman speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Zeidman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zeidman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zeidman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zeidman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.