Dr. Eric Zabat, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Collegeville, PA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from FATIMA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Paoli Hospital and Phoenixville Hospital.



Dr. Zabat works at MLHC Hematology Oncology Associates in Collegeville, PA with other offices in Exton, PA, Phoenixville, PA and Malvern, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.