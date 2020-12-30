Overview

Dr. Eric Young, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Port Saint Lucie, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital and Margaretville Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Young works at Martin Rehabilitation Center - Tiffany Ave in Port Saint Lucie, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.