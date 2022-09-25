Dr. Eric Yoon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yoon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Yoon, MD
Overview
Dr. Eric Yoon, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in South Bend, IN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Yoon works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Advanced Ophthalmology of Michiana707 N Michigan St Ste 210, South Bend, IN 46601 Directions (574) 233-2114
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- MVP Health Care
- Priority Health
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yoon?
I love Doctor Yoon hes the best
About Dr. Eric Yoon, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1417992199
Education & Certifications
- Pepose Vision Institute
- Cook County Hospital
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- University of Michigan
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yoon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yoon accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yoon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yoon works at
Dr. Yoon has seen patients for Nearsightedness, Farsightedness and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yoon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yoon speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Yoon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yoon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yoon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yoon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.