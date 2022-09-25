Overview

Dr. Eric Yoon, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in South Bend, IN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Yoon works at Advanced Ophthalmology Michiana in South Bend, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Nearsightedness, Farsightedness and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.